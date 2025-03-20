NKY Chamber announces finalists for annual Business Impact awards to be presented May 1

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its annual Business Impact Awards. The winners will be announced during an awards event from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, at Devou Properties, located at 790 Park Lane, Covington.

Each year, the NKY Chamber recognizes local business leaders and innovators that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky Metro through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“The Business Impact Awards give us an opportunity to honor the businesses that are driving growth and innovation in Northern Kentucky. Their contributions strengthen our region’s economy, enhance competitiveness, and support a successful business community,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This year’s finalists have showcased outstanding achievements through creative strategies, exceptional customer service, and a strong commitment to their employees. It’s inspiring to celebrate their hard work and dedication to making a lasting impact.”

The 2025 Business Impact Awards finalists are:

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business

• Dollhouse Beauty Salon

• Gross Insurance Agency

• Gute Medical LLC

• The Turning Pointe Dance Studio

• Untangled Escapes Travel

Medium Business

• C-Forward, Inc.

• Emerge IT

• Fortress Safety

• Prolocity

• Sweets & Meats BBQ

Large Business

• Barnes Dennig

• Clark Schaefer Hackett

• Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

• Notre Dame Academy

• Verst Logistics

Community Champions Award: Recognizes a business or organization that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

For-Profit Company

• Chick-fil-A Houston Road

• Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating & Air

• New Riff Distilling

• TENTE Casters, Inc.

• Thrive Empowerment Center

Nonprofit Company

• 1N5

• Adopt A Class

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Cincinnati

• The Carnegie

• Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

• Baynum Solutions

• Connico

• Gravity Diagnostics

• Perfetti Van Melle USA

• Rudler, PSC

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years.)

• Atkins and Pearce

• ATech Training

• Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center

• CTI Clinical Trials

• R.A Jones

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability.

• Builder Backed

• Current HR

• Elite Nannies on Demand

• NKUs BizAccessHub

• ReFlex: Recruiting Flexibility

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

• Ancra Cargo

• Atlas Air Worldwide

• The Business Hospital

• Gilman Partners

• MPI Consulting

Environmental Stewardship Award: Recognizes exceptional achievements in energy efficiency, resource conservation or innovative business practices that promote environmental sustainability.

• BlairTech

• Melink Solar

• Safran Landing Systems Kentucky

• Sanitation District No. 1

• Toyota Boshoku America, Inc.

“This year’s finalists are true leaders in their industries,” said Tony Johnson, Market President for Northern Kentucky at Huntington Bank. “We are proud to partner with the NKY Chamber once again to celebrate the achievements of these businesses and the dedicated individuals driving their success. Their innovation and leadership benefit us all, strengthening our region’s business community and keeping us competitive regionally, nationally and globally.”

To register for the Business Impact Awards, visit NKYChamber.com/events.

