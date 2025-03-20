Spring is in the air… and so are those annoying allergens; steps you can take to lessen symptoms

Spring, which starts officially today, brings longer days, warm sunshine and fresh air — a perfect time for new beginnings. The extra daylight and rising temperatures can boost your mood and energy. But seasonal changes can also bring allergies, changing routines and new health concerns. These five tips can help you enjoy the season while keeping your health on track.

Five key tips

1. Manage allergies before they start

Spring allergies can cause sneezing, congestion and itchy, watery eyes. There are a few things you can do to prepare, before they become too severe. “Managing allergies starts with prevention,” says Dr. Kassie Johnson, MD, a Primary Care provider at St. Elizabeth.

• Check the pollen counts before going outside. High pollen days can make symptoms worse. Stay indoors when high levels are above 90 grains per cubic meter. • Shower after being outside. Pollen will stick to your hair and clothes, so rinse them off to reduce allergens in your home. • Keep the windows closed. Use the air conditioning instead of fresh air. This will help reduce indoor pollen. • Use allergy medicine when needed. Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can help. If symptoms do not improve, talk to your provider.

2. Know the difference between allergies and illness

Allergy symptoms and colds can feel the same. Knowing the difference can help you find the right treatment.

• Allergies cause sneezing, runny nose and itchy eyes but no fever. Allergies tend to last.

•Colds bring body aches, tiredness and sometimes a fever. Colds clear up in about a week.

“If your symptoms last longer than 10 days, it’s important to talk to your provider,” adds Dr, Johnson. “Or if you are not sure whether symptoms are because of allergies or an illness, we offer Nurse Now.” It’s available 24/7 to help you make the best decision for your care.

3. Protect your lungs and manage asthma

Spring air carries pollen, dust and mold, which can trigger asthma symptoms. Try these tips to keep breathing under control.

• Avoid outdoor activities on windy days.

• Use an air purifier indoors to reduce allergens.

• Keep your rescue inhaler nearby. Make sure your prescription is up to date.

If you experience wheezing, tightness in the chest or difficulty breathing, get medical help right away.

4. Support your immune system

A strong immune system can help prevent illness and reduce allergy symptoms.

• Eat fruits, vegetables and lean proteins to get your nutrients.

• Drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

• Get 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

• Exercise daily. Even a short walk can boost energy.

5. Make preventive care a priority

Spring is a great time to check in on your health and schedule any screenings you and your provider have discussed. “Preventive screenings, like cholesterol checks, mammograms and colonoscopies, can catch potential health issues early. Spring is a great time to schedule them,” says Dr. Johnson.

Book your annual wellness visit. Your Primary Care provider can assess your health, update vaccines and provide personalized advice.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare