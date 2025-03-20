Best way to help disaster victims is to donate to funds set up for that purpose

Governor Andy Beshear launched the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund to benefit those in disaster flooding counties. To donate, click here.

The fund has raised over $880,000, including some generous donations: $50,000 from the Outlaw State of Kind Foundation, Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s charitable fund; $30,000 from Jim Beam; $25,000 from the Atlanta Jewish Foundation in the name of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee of Hebron; and $10,000 from the Jack Harlow Foundation.

As of March 17, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $22 million in housing and other types of assistance to more than 3,800 Kentucky households. There are now 12 Disaster Recovery Centers open, with a 13th opening today.

On Monday, the Governor announced that Kentucky will now be accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) from individuals in Leslie and Woodford counties who are out of work due to the severe storms, bringing the total number of counties eligible for DUA assistance to 16.

The Governor announced that additional counties have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for disaster loans. Sixteen counties are eligible for both physical damage and economic injury loans. Twenty-one counties are eligible for economic injury only.

So far, the SBA has approved 36 loans for over $2.2 million in Kentucky. Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at lending.sba.gov. The filing deadline for physical property damage is April 25. The deadline for economic injury applications is Nov. 24.

Kentucky state parks are sheltering 215 people at five state resort parks, and 77 people in travel trailers. Flood survivors are encouraged to visit HousingCantWait.org to fill out an interest form for help with housing.

FEMA weighs in on how you can help

FEMA suggests that financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible and most effective method of donating to help those affected by the February severe storms and floods.

Local and national Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters provide emergency assistance to survivors. Those seeking to donate to the recovery efforts can do so by visiting Kentucky VOAD – Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Cash donations allow these organizations to address urgent or emerging needs quickly. When you donate cash, it also moves through the economy of the affected areas. Supplies are purchased from local sources and local people are paid to help rebuild. This type of cash flow helps the economy recover more quickly.

While you may wish to donate in other ways, cash is always best. Unsolicited goods may fail to meet the needs of disaster survivors. Sending other donations to affected areas can also complicate the jobs of staff, who now must sort through these unsolicited goods instead of helping the community. Check to see what might be needed and where before you send supplies.

Visit Volunteer and Donate/FEMA.gov to find out how you can help disaster survivors.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860.

The Governor’s office and FEMA