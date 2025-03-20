Thomas More’s fourth annual Women’s Conference celebrates alumnae’s contributions

Thomas More University is holding its 2025 Women’s Conference on Friday in the new Academic Center on campus.

This fourth annual Women’s Conference celebrates the institution’s roots by elevating the contributions of women, especially Thomas More alumnae, to the community and inspires alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the University to seek more in their lives, personally and professionally.

The event’s theme is “Growing Courageously” and features the following speakers who will address various aspects of finding courage, both in their careers and in life:

Morning session

• Katie Trauth Taylor, Ph.D. ’08, and Catherine O’Shea ’10, CEO and COO, respectively, and co-founders of Narratize, a generative AI storytelling platform. Taylor and O’Shea will share their entrepreneurial journey after meeting and becoming friends as honors students at Thomas More. They’ll reflect on the challenges and successes they’ve experienced in building and scaling their business and their persistent pursuit of personal growth and professional impact.

Breakout sessions

• Kerry Tuttle, corporate and community program director for 1N5, a nonprofit centered on mental health education,

• Brenda Beers-Reineke ’90/’02, retired executive VP and criminal law advocate,

• Samantha Mosby ’23, associate vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for YMCA of Greater Cincinnati,

• Stephanie Wright ’03, owner and managing director of BrandFuel Co.

Afternoon session

• Becky Shelton ’18, shareholder and divisional president of Skyline Chili, One Holland Corporation,

Moderator: Kim Kehoe Goodwin ’92, senior director in Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) Global Business Development Organization.

FOX19 morning news anchor Alexis Cruz will emcee the event.

Registration for this ticketed event is available at https://tmuky.us/25tmwcrsvp.



“This year, we’re proud to highlight so many of our alumnae through this event, demonstrating not only the value of a Thomas More education but also how a Catholic liberal arts education impacts our graduates’ career choices and trajectory,” says Courtney N. Kleier ’17, director of alumni engagement and annual giving for Thomas More.

“From English majors blazing paths in AI spaces to leaders in hospitality, manufacturing, mental health, branding, and so much more, I hope these women can stand as examples that it is never too early to challenge ourselves to become more. We invite all members of the community to join us as we evaluate how we can grow through courage – in life and in our careers.”

