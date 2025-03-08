Northern Kentucky University accepting registration for variety of themed 2025 summer camps

Northern Kentucky University is offering a wide selection of camps for students in grades two through 12 this summer.

The 2025 summer camps feature various themes catering to a variety of interests, offering opportunities for young students to explore career options and develop crucial skills for success. Activities range from nature exploration and board game design to filmmaking, finance and cybersecurity. To accommodate working families, most camps offer flexible scheduling with optional early drop-off and aftercare services.

Haile College of Business Finance Camp, Grades 9-12

To learn more about NKU’s 2025 summer camp options and to register, see nku.edu/summercamps.

Camp Norse, Grades 2-6

Camp Norse is a day camp for students entering grades 2-3 and 4-6. The camp offers a variety of themes connected to in-demand careers, and will give students a glimpse of the college experience. Nearly 200 campers will participate in one-week themed camps that include meeting NKU students to learn about college life, participating in hands-on and experiential activities and interactive learning. Some themes for each week include board game design, life skills lab, storytelling through comics, science of the human body and more.

For more information about Camp Norse, contact Carolyn Noe at noec2@nku.edu.

CINSAM STEM Camps and Academies, Grades 2-12

The Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM) STEM Camps and Academies are for students in grades 2-9 and 9-12. The camps (for grades 2-9) will allow students to gain experiences not often found in the classroom. The summer 2025 camp offerings include Lase Light Spectacular, The Art of Nature Exploration, Elementary Engineers, Coders & Creators, Robots to the Rescue and more.

The academies are designed specifically for high school students who want to dive deep into next-level STEM. The academies offer students the opportunity to work with university-level equipment and facilities, meet like-minded people, connect with NKU students and professionals and experience a bit of casual college life. This summer’s offerings include academies on electrical and electronics engineering, cybersecurity, neuroscience, artificial intelligence and more.

For more information, contact CINSAM at cinsam@nku.edu.

The Haile College of Business and the Center for Economic Education will host the Future in Focus Summer Camp, a five-day camp designed for high school students who are interested in learning about the world of business. This camp offers a unique opportunity for students to

explore the industry, gain hands-on experience and learn about what careers in the business world look like. The camp is nearing capacity so apply soon.

For more information, contact JoLee Borne at CEESummer@nku.edu.

Documentary Film Camp, Grades 9-12

The inaugural Documentary Film Camp is perfect for high school students who are passionate about storytelling, curious about the world around them and eager to learn the technical and creative aspects of filmmaking. The camp offers training in storytelling techniques, technical skills, research and interviewing, ethical filmmaking and post-production through workshops, seminars, group projects, screenings and feedback. By the end of camp, students will have created their own documentary. No prior experience is necessary—students should bring their enthusiasm and creativity.

For more information on the Documentary Film Camp, contact Sara Drabik at drabiks1@nku.edu.