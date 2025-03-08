Simon Kenton’s defense does it again to defeat Anderson County in 8th Region girls semifinal game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton held its opponent to less than 30 points in a third consecutive playoff game on Friday when the Pioneers defeated Anderson County, 49-27, in the semifinals of the 8th Region tournament at Henry County.

In their two previous victories, the Pioneers limited Grant County to 28 points in the 32nd District final and held Trimble County to 21 points in a region first round game. Grant County will be the team Simon Kenton faces in the region final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson County made only nine field goals during Friday’s game, but the Bearcats were only nine points behind, 20-11, at halftime.

Simon Kenton took control of the game with a 16-7 run in the third quarter when junior forward Haylie Webb got eight of her 14 points.

In the fourth quarter, sophomore guard Brynli Pernell made her fourth 3-point goal and also finished with 14 points for the Pioneers (25-4), who climbed to No. 6 in the final statewide media poll.

None of Anderson County’s scorers reached double figures. Senior guard Lainey Johnson, who entered the game with a 21.6 scoring average, was limited to just five free throws.

The winner of Saturday’s 8th Region championship game will play in next week’s state tournament at Rupp Arena. Simon Kenton’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2023 under former head coach Brendon Stowers.

During the off-season, Stowers became an assistant coach on the Northern Kentucky University women’s team and his father, Jeff, returned as head coach on the Pioneers.

SIMON KENTON 11 9 16 13 — 49

ANDERSON COUNTY 4 7 7 9 — 27

SIMON KENTON (25-4): Pernell 5 0 14, Krohman 1 0 2, Gadzala 1 0 3, Ober 2 0 4, Niece 1 0 2, Blevins 2 1 6, Kelch 1 2 4, Webb 5 4 14. Totals: 18 7 49.

ANDERSON COUNTY (25-9): Baum 2 1 6, McGregor 3 0 6, Johnson 0 5 5, Jarrard 1 0 2, Shouse 2 0 6, Wells 1 0 2. Totals: 9 6 27.

Three-point goals: SK — Pernell 4, Gadzala, Blevins. AC — Shouse 2, Baum.