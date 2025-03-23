Rotary Club of Florence announces ’25 Teacher of Year recipients; to be recognized at April 21 luncheon

The Rotary Club of Florence on Friday announced the recipients of it 2025 Teacher of the Year Awards to be presented during the Club’s April 21 meeting.

The 2025 winners are: Rachalle Brandt from Ryle High School, Kelly Eibel from St. Paul School, Blaire Sullivan from Ockerman Middle School, and Jennifer McEachern from Steeplechase Elementary School. The educators were selected based on their dedication, compassion, and commitment to their students and communities.

Rachalle Brandt, a special education teacher at Ryle High School, impacts her students by supporting them academically, socially, and emotionally. She has notably helped students overcome significant barriers to achieve higher education and enriched their experiences through cultural outings. Brandt’s extensive community involvement includes volunteering at her local church’s food pantry and international mission trips.

Kelly Eibel, Middle School Math teacher and Technology Coordinator at St. Paul School, has provided more than three decades of service, significantly influencing the lives of countless students. Known as the “technology mastermind,” she skillfully managed the school’s transition to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also coordinates the school’s yearbook, graduation slideshows, and serves actively with Special Olympics and school committees. Students and colleagues alike celebrate her compassionate tutoring, selfless attitude, and profound ability to inspire success.

Blaire Sullivan, a U.S. History teacher at Ockerman Middle School, is recognized for his innovative and engaging teaching methods and deep personal connections with students. Known for developing immersive learning experiences, such as the “Road to Revolution” and “Colonial Artifact Museum,” Sullivan effectively makes history relevant and memorable. Additionally, he created the popular Cadet Corps leadership and skills-building program at Jones Middle School, significantly boosting students’ academic performance and confidence. Sullivan is highly respected by colleagues, parents, and students for his compassionate approach, consistent positivity, and proactive community involvement, including coaching girls’ basketball, fostering a displaced student, and volunteering through the Kentucky National Guard.

Jennifer McEachern, an Autism Special Education teacher at Steeplechase Elementary, is affectionately known as Ms. Jen for her dedication, patience, and deep personal connections with students and families. She customizes learning experiences through innovative strategies, such as the “Giddy Cart,” empowering students to practice essential life skills and communication. Her empathetic nature and proactive communication have profoundly impacted her students’ academic and social growth, gaining the heartfelt appreciation of families and staff.

The Rotary Club of Florence is inviting the community to join in celebrating the winners during a special luncheon, April 21 at the Florence Nature Center’s Event Center, located at 7200 Nature Park Drive.

Meeting agenda:

11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet $13/person

12 p.m. – Meeting Begins, Greeting, Prayer-Reflection-Inspiration, Pledge & 4-Way Test

12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP online to help accommodate seating arrangements.

The event will be live-streamed to the Florence Rotary Club YouTube channel. For more information, visit www.florencerotary.org.

Rotary Club of Florence