City of Covington, BlairTech to partner for special e-waste drop-off event April 5 at Latonia’s Tech Castle

A special e-waste drop-off event April 5 at computer refurbisher BlairTech in Latonia will kick off a vibrant partnership that will give residents a year-round recycling opportunity.

The event – from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BlairTech’s Tech Castle retail location at 4314 Boron Drive – is in addition to the City’s annual e-waste drop-off event in June at Holmes High School’s parking lot. The new event will be held in partnership with the City of Covington and Keep Covington Beautiful, a program of The Center for Great Neighborhoods.

But it differs from the June event in significant ways:

• Only electronics and similar devices (see the complete list below) will be accepted, not the paper, Styrofoam, and appliances that are also handled in June. • Any device containing data (such as laptops and towers but also copiers and printers) will immediately be put into a secure, locked area until it undergoes a strict wiping and destruction process to federal government standards. • Many devices will be refurbished, repurposed, renewed and reused by BlairTech – not just recycled. • Every piece of those items that can’t be reused will be recycled – not just the valuable components like metals that can be sold. • And as a thank-you for recycling, anyone who drops off items will receive a coupon to shop for renewed PC’s and accessories at Tech Castle.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of what we do,” said BlairTech’s marketing director, Laura Blair. “If a device cannot be refurbished, repurposed, or reused, it is meticulously broken down into categorized components (plastics, metals, etc.) and sent to vetted, certified downstream processors who share our zero-landfill commitment. Our zero-landfill policy means absolutely nothing brought into our facility enters a landfill – ever.”

Sheila Fields, the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling manager, said Covington was excited to have BlairTech as a partner, given its ironclad commitment to sustainability.

“This partnership offers local and convenient accessibility for proper disposal of electronic waste for our community at no charge not only on April 5th but anytime during the year,” Fields said. “Tech Castle and BlairTech are proud of their circular economy leadership that focuses on creating jobs, carbon offsetting, and keeping material out of the landfill.”

Acceptable items:

• All computers and computer accessories, including desktops, towers, laptops, minis, mice, monitors, keyboards, servers, routers, modems, cables, power cords, hard drives, and Ram. • Telephone equipment, including cellphones. • Tablets. • Printers. • Copiers. • Video game systems. • TVs, VCRs and accessories. (Going forward, there will be a fee for flat screen TVs and CRT monitors and TVs, but that fee will be waived during the April 5 event.) • Alkaline batteries. (Going forward, there will be a fee for these batteries, but that fee will be waived during the April 5 event.)

Why recycle?

• Keeping e-waste out of landfills protects water sources and reduces toxic waste pollution. • Recycling electronics recovers rare metals and valuable materials like aluminum and copper, reducing the need for harmful mining. • E-Waste is the fastest-growing waste problem in the world, making up 70 percent of toxic landfill waste despite being only 2 percent of landfill volume.

City of Covington