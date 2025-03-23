Teal We Find A Cure, Give Where You Live present checks to St. E. for Nourish Food Pantry

Teal We Find A Cure and Give Where You Live combined to donate nearly $50,000 toward the Nourish Food Pantry at the Yung Family Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth. These funds will further the mission to provide essential nutrition support to patients and community members facing food insecurity.

Teal We Find A Cure, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting ovarian cancer research and patient care, and Give Where You Live, a local philanthropic initiative, joined forces to contribute these much-needed funds. Their shared commitment to community well-being and health equity aligns with the mission of the Nourish Food Pantry which provides healthy food options to those in need, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals that support overall health and healing.

“We are incredibly grateful to Teal We Find A Cure and Give Where You Live for their generosity and commitment toward addressing food insecurity,” says Maggie Biesinger, Integrative Oncology Manager at St. Elizabeth. “This donation will allow us to continue serving our patients and community members who rely on the Nourish Food Pantry for essential nutrition.”

The Nourish Food Pantry at St. Elizabeth plays a vital role in supporting individuals who experience food insecurity, particularly those managing chronic illnesses and undergoing medical treatment. Through community partnerships and donations like this, the pantry can provide produce, proteins, and other healthy staples to those in need. Since opening in 2023, the pantry has provided more than 77,000 pounds of food, more than 64,000 meals, and fed more than 11,000 people.

Representatives from Teal We Find A Cure and Give Where You Live presented the donation to St. Elizabeth during a special event held at the Nourish Food Pantry recently. The event highlighted the importance of community collaboration in addressing food insecurity and improving the overall health of people throughout the region.

For more information about the St. Elizabeth Nourish Food Pantry and how to support its mission, visit: www.stelizabeth.com/cancer.