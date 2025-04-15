Bakery Express celebrates ribbon cutting at new Florence location, bringing 225 jobs to region

Staff report

Bakery Express Midwest on Monday celebrated the ribbon cutting on its new Boone County location, which includes a more-than-$20 million investment creating over 225 full-time jobs in the region.

“I am excited to announce the grand opening of our new Bakery Express Midwest operation located in Florence,” said Bakery Express Midwest CEO Art DiLullo. “It has been 444 days since we broke ground here in Boone County, Kentucky, and with the commitment of all our partners from the great team at BE NKY, GEIS Construction Co. and local supply partners and contractors, we have successfully planned and executed the grand opening of our newest fresh daily bakery operation.”

The commercial bakery manufacturing company first announced the project in June 2023, with the company breaking ground on the facility in January 2024. The new 50,000-square-foot facility in Northern Kentucky will serve Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee with fresh baked goods.

“I am thrilled Bakery Express Midwest has chosen to invest in our region, and we certainly welcome more than 225 new, good-paying jobs for Boone County,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “It’s been incredible to watch the company’s 50,000-square-foot facility come to fruition in just a little over one year, a testament to the company’s commitment to Northern Kentucky.”

Founded in 1970, in Halethorpe, Maryland, Bakery Express Mid-Atlantic Inc. was the first of many companies founded by Charles Burman. Bakery Express of Central Florida, Bakery Express of Central Texas, Bakery Express of Southern California and now Bakery Express Midwest provide fresh bakery products to over 4,000 retail outlets across the United States.

“Bakery Express Midwest’s $20 million investment is a strong addition to Northern Kentucky’s thriving food and flavoring industry,” said Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership.

Bakery Express companies currently employ 620 people, and the company’s fresh daily product line consists of a wide variety of items including donuts, muffins, cookies, brownies, croissants, bagels, pastries, cupcakes and other specialty items.

“I want to congratulate Bakery Express Midwest on this significant milestone in Boone County,” said Gov. Beshear. “This new operation builds on the economic momentum we have been seeing across the Commonwealth. I want to thank the company’s leadership for allowing me to join them in cutting the ribbon on the new facility and I look forward to seeing Bakery Express Midwest thrive here in their New Kentucky Home.”

For more information on Bakery Express Midwest, visit BakeryExpressUSA.com.