KDE kicks off statewide recuitment and retention campaign to inspire, support Kentucky’s teachers

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has kicked off a new campaign seeking to elevate and celebrate the teaching profession, while inspiring the educators of tomorrow.

The multifaceted initiative features billboards showcasing GoTeachKY ambassadors, a television commercial, and an updated GoTeachKY website designed to provide resources and information for aspiring and current teachers.

The GoTeachKY ambassadors, a diverse group of 21 educators from across the Commonwealth, serve as the face of the campaign. Selected for their dedication and excellence in teaching, these ambassadors are prominently featured on billboards statewide, embodying the passion and commitment that define Kentucky educators.

Complementing the billboard campaign is a new television commercial that highlights the impactful work of teachers and the profound difference they make in students’ lives. This commercial will air throughout the state on various networks and digital platforms, reaching a broad audience to further emphasize the value and importance of the teaching profession.

In conjunction with these efforts, KDE revealed the revamped GoTeachKY website. The site serves as a comprehensive resource for individuals interested in pursuing a teaching career in Kentucky, offering information on certification pathways, scholarship opportunities, mentorship programs and resources for local school districts to develop future educators from within their own communities. The new website also offers resources for current educators, including information about the National Board for Professional Teacher Standards, rank changes and the Kentucky Educator Mentorship Program.

“We are thrilled to launch our new website, which brings together the best features from both the original Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) and GoTeachKY websites. This consolidation ensures a more streamlined, user-friendly experience, offering easier access to all the information our educator workforce needs,” said Meredith Brewer, KDE’s associate commissioner in the Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness (OELE).

Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher said recruiting and retaining great teachers is one of the most important things we can do for Kentucky’s students.

“Through our latest marketing efforts, we’re shining a spotlight on the incredible educators who make a difference every day,” he said. “We aim to motivate future teachers and ignite a passion for education in those who will shape the next generation of learners.”

Kentucky Department of Education