Danielle Amrine joins NorthKey Community Care as organization’s new chief executive officer

NorthKey Community Care has announced Danielle (Daney) Amrine, MSW, MBA, has been named the organization’s new chief executive officer. Amrine officially began her role on April 7.

Amrine brings more than 17 years of experience in nonprofit management, mental health services, and community engagement. Prior to joining NorthKey, she served as CEO of Covington-based homeless services provider Welcome House, Inc.

Under her leadership, Welcome House nearly tripled its operating budget, expanded services to 40 counties across Kentucky, and secured significant funding to combat homelessness. This included $2.5 million from the prestigious Bezos Day 1 Families Fund and $7.5 million in special HUD funding to address rural homelessness in Kentucky.

The organization also successfully applied for $37 million in New Markets and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

In recognition of her leadership, Amrine received the 2024 Lynn Luallen Innovation Award from the Kentucky Housing Corporation. She has also been honored as the Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Amrine holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work (MSW) with a concentration in mental health from the University of Kentucky and an MBA from Thomas More University. She also earned a CORE Business Certification in financial accounting, business analytics, and economics for managers from Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to join NorthKey and look forward to working with this talented team,” said Amrine. “Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and work to reach people who need our help.”

“Daney’s career has been marked by strategic vision, innovative thinking, employee collaboration, and building strong relationships with funders, donors, and community leaders,” said NorthKey Board Chair Blair Whitaker. “We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

Whitaker also expressed gratitude to Dr. Owen Nichols, who has retired, for his years of leadership and service to NorthKey. “Dr. Nichols was integral to NorthKey becoming what it is today. We wish him all the best.”

NorthKey Community Care