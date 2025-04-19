Beshear names Debra Wulfeck to NKU Board of Regents; appointment runs through June 2027

Northern Kentucky University has announced Debra “Debbie” Wulfeck, of Kenton County, has been named to the university’s Board of Regents. Appointed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Wulfeck’s appointment will run through June 30, 2027.

“Debbie represents NKU’s core values through her lived experience, community roots and heart for service,” says Nathan Smith, chair of the board. “Her role as a steadfast advocate for local causes speaks volumes about her character, and we are fortunate to have her voice and perspective on the Board as we continue to strengthen NKU’s role in the region.”

Wulfeck is replacing Elizabeth Thompson, who stepped down from the board last year.

“Debbie is a proven pillar in the Northern Kentucky region, and her dedication to serving our community through multiple non-profits and philanthropic endeavors makes her an outstanding addition to our board,” says NKU President Cady Short-Thompson. “I have no doubt Debbie’s generous insights and commitment to excellence will prove to be invaluable as we move NKU’s mission for student success forward through the ever-evolving educational landscape.”

Wulfeck is a long-time Northern Kentucky resident of 52 years. With three kids at home, she graduated from NKU with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and a minor in math in 1994 when she was 41 years old. A devoted community philanthropist, Wulfeck is a member of the Steering Committee for Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK), Co-Chair for the Dragon Fly Foundation Gala and is involved with the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.

“I feel so honored to stand alongside Northern Kentucky’s most dedicated leaders as we work toward the continued success of an institution that is so close to my heart, in a region that I am proud to call my home,” said Wulfeck. “I am looking forward to giving back to our community by building on the university’s strong foundation and ensuring we uphold our student-centered values.”

Wulfeck currently resides in Covington with her husband, Richard. Together, they have three children and seven grandchildren.

Northern Kentucky University