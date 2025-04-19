Keven Moore: Those grocery store electric shopping carts can be dangerous, here’s how to remain safe

Imagine gliding through the aisles of your favorite supermarket on a motorized shopping cart, also known as an electric shopping cart. The innovative and convenient device is equipped with a comfortable seat that activates the cart’s movement when you sit down, transforming it into a motorized wheelchair as you navigate the aisles at a local retail store.

These electric shopping carts are equipped with an electric motor and navigational controls and are powered by a rechargeable battery that can be easily plugged in when not in use to ensure it’s always ready for the next shopper.

According to martcart.com, in 1983, Bill Sage, a local Arkansas businessman, invented the first electric shopping cart, the Martcart™. He first built the cart to make life easier for his grandmother, who had trouble getting around the store during family shopping trips. Shoppers with limited mobility loved the newfound freedom it provided.

Electric shopping carts are a thoughtful provision by supermarkets and large retail stores, designed to assist individuals with permanent or temporary physical disabilities. The ADA does not explicitly mandate that stores provide these electric shopping carts. Instead, it requires reasonable modifications to be made for those with disabilities, which can vary by business and location. However, most retailers will provide these electric shopping carts for their customers.

Imagine the relief and joy of those who may have difficulty walking through a store or pushing a regular cart, now able to shop with ease and independence. These carts offer a sense of freedom, allowing everyone to experience the convenience and pleasure of shopping without limitations.

Having serviced a host of grocery stores, convenience stores, and department stores, I have witnessed and heard of my fair share of unfortunate events involving electric shopping carts. It’s like the little boy in the 1999 Bruce Willis movie “The Sixth Sense,” but instead of seeing dead people, I see injured people whenever such mechanical conveniences are introduced to the public. Because, you know, nothing says “convenience” like a trip to the emergency room.

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

For example, in 2012, a 71-year-old woman was shopping in a Cleveland grocery store when she was struck by a electric cart operated by another customer. On impact, the victim was thrown four feet, striking her head on a shelf and suffering a very serious injury. The personal injury lawsuit accused grocery store employees of failing to provide customers with appropriate instructions on how to use the carts.

In addition, the plaintiff’s attorneys claimed the company had a “history of corporate negligence” with regard to the use of electric carts. In court, the victim’s attorneys presented evidence documents showing 119 accidents in nine years involving electric carts which doesn’t take an expert to identify that they needed to add some better controls. A jury later awarded the injured lady $1.3 million.

Electric shopping carts, while convenient for people with limited mobility, can pose serious safety risks if not used properly. Most electric shopping carts can go as fast as 2 to 3 mph, depending on the model and design, which is equivalent to a normal walking pace. Most carts today are built on a trike (three-wheel) frame, making them more maneuverable in tight quarters. Some retailers have now started adding poles with elevated flags to make them more noticeable to other shoppers.

Another issue is that, over time, many electric carts undergo significant wear and tear, and many retailers will fail to notice such damage. Additionally, some customers may exceed the weight limits for these carts, resulting in damage. Consequently, retailers must periodically inspect these carts and remove them from service until they can be repaired.

Maintaining a n electric shopping cart involves regular cleaning of the cart’s exterior and components, checking the battery levels and functionality, inspecting wheels and brakes, making sure that the dead-man safety switch is operational, and occasionally performing more in-depth maintenance like lubricating moving parts and replacing worn-out components. It’s best to consult the manufacturer’s instructions for specific maintenance procedures.

Electric shopping carts pose several risks if not used properly. Collisions are a significant danger, as these carts can injure riders or bystanders if they collide with other carts, obstacles, or people, especially when operated at high speeds or by inexperienced users. Another risk is tipping and rolling, particularly when these carts are used outdoors or on uneven surfaces. Many of these electronic shopping carts are not designed for exterior use in the parking lot. Serious injuries have occurred when carts toppled over outside of stores. Falls can also happen if a basket hits a rider’s torso or if the back of the scooter, basket, and bumper cause injury.

Inexperience with electric carts increases the risk of accidents, making it essential for users, often with mobility limitations, to be properly trained and comfortable operating the cart. Store policies regarding cart usage, including speed limits and designated areas, should be followed to prevent accidents. In case of accidents, the store or individual operating the cart may be held responsible.

Frontal crashes leading to injuries and property damage are the most common type of injury. Most units are equipped with backup alarms to warn individuals when the equipment is in reverse. Other concerns include the physical and mental capability of the person operating the device, which can be affected by factors such as reduced eyesight, diminished capacity due to medication or alcohol, and limited physical movement. Additionally, the speed and combined weight of the equipment and the operator are key indicators of the severity of the injury or extent of the damage.

To mitigate risks associated with electric shopping carts, several safety measures can be followed. Stores should limit cart speeds to prevent accidents—the slower, the better. Collision avoidance systems, such as SmartSensor, can be installed to detect obstacles and prevent collisions. Some carts come with automatic parking brakes for added safety. Customers should be instructed on proper usage, involving operating carts slowly and cautiously, especially in crowded areas.

Store management should ensure that individuals using electric carts are properly trained and comfortable operating the cart. Store personnel should be adequately trained on how to provide appropriate instructions on how to use the carts. Management should also restrict usage if a customer appears to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and limit usage to only one rider at a time, with no passengers. While electric shopping carts are generally reserved for disabled people, most stores will take one’s word for being disabled and will not challenge one’s need for a cart. Management should, however, not allow usage to a minor unless accompanied by an adult.

Electric shopping carts offer a convenient solution for individuals with limited mobility, but they also come with certain risks. By following safety measures and recommendations, users can enjoy the benefits of these carts while minimizing the dangers. Store policies, proper training, and awareness of surroundings are key to ensuring a safe shopping experience for everyone.

Be Safe My Friends.