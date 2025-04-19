Kentucky Secretary of State announces second ‘I Voted’ sticker contest open to all K-12 students

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office is inviting all Kentucky students to participate in the second annual “I Voted” sticker contest.

The contest is open to all Kentucky students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. To enter, students need to submit in their best design for an “I Voted” sticker. The winning sticker design will be handed to voters in participating counties during the 2026 primary election.

“We saw great participation and creativity in our inaugural sticker contest last year,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “I am excited to see what Kentucky students will come up with this year.”

Interested students can submit their design at www.sos.ky.gov by May 23 at 5 p.m. Please include your student’s name, school, address, and phone number with the submission. To be considered, pictures must be original work and include the words “I Voted.” Please upload the pictures in JPEG or PNG format.

The finalists will be chosen by the Secretary of State’s Office to go on a ballot which will be voted on during the 2025 Kentucky State Fair. The top vote getter’s design will be printed on stickers and sent to interested county clerks to provide to voters in May 2026.

Office of the Secretary of State