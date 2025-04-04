Bill Fowler to share details of 3,500-mile bicycle ride across U.S. during April 8 NKY History Hour

Experience an inspiring tale of adventure and perseverance at the next NKY History Hour presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum.

On Tuesday, April 8, author Bill Fowler will share his incredible story of cycling 3,500 miles across America—solo—at the age of 66. In “Exploring Kentucky (& the USA) by Bicycle: A Grandfather’s 3,500-Mile Bicycle Ride,” Fowler will recount his journey highlighting the challenges, triumphs and unforgettable moments along the way.

Fowler’s book, Bicycling America: A Senior’s Solo Bicycle Ride Across America for His Grandson, tells the inspiring tale of a grandfather who set out to cycle coast-to-coast, despite never having ridden more than a few miles at a time. Traveling solo without support, he faced challenges like fatigue, rough weather and mechanical failures. Along the way, he met remarkable people, discovered captivating sights and reflected on personal and national history.

Bill Fowler, a former Kentucky resident of over 20 years, holds a BS degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Xavier University. His career in the transportation industry spans more than 45 years, including roles as Chief Operating Officer of First Vehicle Services, Vice President for Ryder PTS and Director for Con-Way. He also served as a Major in the US Army. Though technically retired, Bill remains active as an amateur historian, motivational speaker and author of two books. He and his wife Angela reside in Batavia, Ohio, and are proud parents of six children, grandparents to eight and great-grandparents to one.

NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation. Participants can join the conversation and ask questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

