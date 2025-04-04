City of Florence offering discounted season passes to Aquatic Center online through April 30

The City of Florence has announced presale memberships for the Florence Aquatic Center are available for purchase through April 30 at a discounted rate.

The limited-time offer provides individuals and families with the opportunity to secure their season pass at a reduced price before rates increase on May 1.

Presale Membership Pricing — April 1-30:

• Adult (16+): $67 — Price increases to $82 after April 30

• Child (3-15): $67 — Price increases to $82 after April 30

Children must be part of a household with at least one adult member to purchase a child pass.

There are no residency restrictions, and all memberships must be purchased online before May 24 at www.ac.florence-ky.gov.

Aquatic Center Season and Membership Information:

• Opening Day: May 24 (Memorial Day Weekend)

• Full Daily Operation: May 24 – August 10

• Weekends Only: August 16 – September 1 (Labor Day)

• Membership Card Photos: Photos for membership passes will be taken at the Florence Aquatic Center beginning May 20 from 4-8 p.m.

The Florence Aquatic Center offers a variety of amenities, including water slides, a lazy river, lap swimming, and a dedicated area for younger children. Whether you are looking to cool off, relax, or enjoy time with family and friends, the facility provides an ideal setting for summer fun.

For those interested in reserving the Aquatic Center shelter for private events, please contact 859-282-4130 or email aquatics@florence-ky.gov for more information.

To take advantage of discounted membership rates, visit www.ac.florence-ky.gov before April 30. After this date, memberships will be available at the regular price.

For more information, please visit florence-ky.gov or call 859-282-4130.

City of Florence