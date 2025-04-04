Republic Bank named among nation’s 50 best community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence has named Republic Bank and Trust Company a Top 50 Community Bank with assets of $3-10 billion based on 2024 performance.

Ranking 17th nationally, Republic is the highest ranked of any bank or financial institution headquartered in Kentucky. S&P Global Market Intelligence ranks institutions based on returns, growth and funding, but places an emphasis on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

“To be named a Top Community Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence two years in a row – moving up to 17th from 29th last year – underscores Republic Bank’s strength and stability,” said Steve Trager, Republic Bank Executive Chair. “For more than 40 years, we’ve built an institution that instills confidence in our clients, associates and all of the communities we serve.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores based on eight metrics: pretax return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, 3-year average operating revenue change, 8-quarter average deposit change, nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net charge-offs-to-average loans and leases ratio, and adjusted tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio.

“We’re honored to be among not just the top 50, but the top 20 community banks nationwide, and to be recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as the highest-ranked bank based in Kentucky for the second consecutive year,” said Logan Pichel, Republic Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Net Promoter Score is well over two-and-a-half times* the industry average, which demonstrates our ongoing effort to meet our clients’ unique and varying financial needs.”

The full list of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2024 Top Bank and Credit Union Rankings – National can be found at pages.marketintelligence.spglobal.com.

Republic Bank