Kentuckians invited to attend 2025 Writers’ Day activities April 24 in Frankfort

Staff report

The Kentucky Arts Council is inviting the public to attend the 2025 Writers’ Day activities in Frankfort on April 24.

Kentucky Writers’ Day is an annual celebration on or around the birthday of Kentucky writer Robert Penn Warren, the first United States Poet Laureate. The Writers’ Day celebration was established in 1990, and poets laureate are inducted in odd-numbered years.

This year’s Kentucky Writers’ Day and Poet Laureate Induction Ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 24, at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. A public reception will follow.

This year’s Writers’ Day ceremony will include readings by the new 2025-2026 Kentucky Poet Laureate, 2023-2024 poet laureate Silas House, former poets laureate, and the 2024 Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate Maira Faisal, a junior at Northern Kentucky University.

Following the Writers’ Day event, the Paul Sawyier Public Library at 319 Wapping Street in Frankfort will host a Kentucky Poet Laureate reading from 2-4 p.m. The event will feature readings by the new poet laureate, House, and former poets laureate Crystal Wilkinson, Jeff Worley, George Ella Lyon, Frank X Walker, Maureen Morehead, Sena Jeter Naslund, Joe Survant, and Richard Taylor.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit artscouncil.ky.gov.

Kentucky Arts Council