Boone County Fiscal Court asks for public input to shape the future of transportation

Staff report

The Boone County Fiscal Court is asking citizens to help shape the future of Boone County’s transportation.

Fiscal Court is updating the county’s Transportation Plan, a plan that will guide infrastructure improvements in the county for the next decade, and they want to hear from you.

The Court “knows Rabbit Hash roads are different from Houston Road, and folks living in Walton have different needs than those living in Florence.”

Anyone who lives, works, or visits Boone County is encouraged to attend the Boone County Transportation Plan Open House on Tuesday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Boone County Enrichment Center (Lower Parking Lot/Lower Level), 1824 Patrick Drive, Burlington.

At this Open House, attendees will learn more about Boone County’s Transportation Plan and can share thoughts about our current transportation system – what’s working, what isn’t, and what would make travel in Boone County easier and safer.

The free, family-friendly event includes:

• Inflatables for kids to burn off energy and coloring stations for their creative energy,

• Food trucks to grab dinner or a sweet treat, and

• Guided conversations and activities about transportation in Boone County.

All ages are welcome. Tell the Fiscal Court about transportation needs and priorities through fun, hands-on activities, games, and mapping exercises.

In honor of Earth Day (April 22), the first 200 attendees can take home a tree seedling – either the Kentucky Coffee Tree or Tulip Popular.

The current Transportation Plan was created in 2017 and here are just a few of the accomplishments:

• Interchange improvements at Mt. Zion and Richwood Road exits (complete)

• New Graves Road interchange (complete)

• New multi-use paths to connect communities along Pleasant Valley and North Bend roads (complete)

• Improvements to Mt. Zion Road and Pleasant Valley (complete), and

• Intersection improvements at KY 237 and Conrad Lane (complete).

Learn more about the event here.

Can’t make it? Take the online survey, open until May 24.