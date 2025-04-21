Ground broken on state’s first medical cannabis business, Centaurus Farms in Monticello

Kentucky Today

Ground has been broken on the first medical cannabis business in the state, Centaurus Farms in Monticello, which has been designated as a Tier II, 10,000-square-foot cultivator, said Gov. Andy Beshear last week.

He also noted that since January, more than 12,000 Kentuckians have received a written certification and more than 8,000 have successfully applied for and received a medical cannabis card.

The first products for sale are expected at approved dispensaries later this year. For more on Kentucky’s Medical Cannabis Program, visit

kymedcan.ky.gov.

The window to apply for a medical cannabis business license was July 1 through Aug. 31, 2024. There were 4,998 applications, of which 918 were cultivator and processor applicants.

“My administration believes health care is a basic human right,” Beshear said. “We are excited to deliver on our promise that Kentuckians suffering will have access to safe and affordable medical cannabis.”

As part of his effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and provide them with relief from severe and chronic pain, Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 on March 31, 2023, which legalizes medical cannabis in the state as of Jan. 1, 2025.

The Office of Medical Cannabis in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is charged under KRS Chapter 218B with implementing and administering Kentucky’s medical cannabis program.

Meantime, Auditor Allison Ball said her office will examine the application process and how business licenses were awarded as part of its review of the Office of Medical Cannabis, according to other published reports.

The state received thousands of applications for licenses, and Beshear has said the state-run lotteries last year were a fair way to give applicants a chance to land the limited number of licenses awarded.

The governor’s office said Thursday that the licensing regulations underwent legislative reviews and that the process to award the licenses was transparent.