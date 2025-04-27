Boone, Kenton Counties remain among those with lowest unemployment in KYSTATS latest report

Unemployment rates rose in 112 counties, fell in four (Bath, Bracken, Hopkins and Morgan) counties and stayed the same in four (Carroll, Cumberland, Harrison and Montgomery) counties between March 2024 and March 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 4.2%. It was followed by Shelby County, 4.5%; Fayette County, 4.6%; Oldham and Scott counties, 4.7% each; Harrison, Jessamine, Todd and Washington counties, 4.8% each; and Boone, Kenton and Spencer counties, 4.9% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.9%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 10.3%; Wolfe County, 9.9%; Lewis County, 9.7%; Elliott County, 9.6%; Lawrence and Menifee counties, 8.6% each; Carter County, 8.4%; and Breathitt and Jackson counties, 8.3% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.5% for March 2025, and 4.2% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted March 2025 unemployment rate was released on April 17, 2025, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 5.2% in March 2025 compared to 5.3% in February 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet