Northern Kentucky Chamber presents NKY Community Award to CVG Airport’s Seth Cutter

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the NKY Community Award to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s (CVG) Vice President of Public Affairs Seth Cutter during the 2025 Legislative and Business Policy Recap on Tuesday, April 22. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

In his current role, Cutter leads the team responsible for airport public relations, communications, marketing, and affairs. He’s developing and executing CVG’s local, state, and policy priorities, working alongside airport leadership in the advocacy realm related to transportation and infrastructure funding. He also coordinates the activities of the Kentucky Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coalition and represents CVG to local stakeholders.

“Seth Cutter has helped our region soar to new heights through his work at the airport and in the community,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “His work at CVG has helped grow the airport’s economic impact and his participation on numerous committees and working groups for BE NKY, the NKY Chamber, the Ohio Aviation Association, the Northern Kentucky Housing Study Group, and more – exemplify his dedication to skyrocketing the region’s success. As he taxis into his next journey, we’re honored to present him with the NKY Community Award.”

Cutter has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from American University in Washington, D.C., and obtained his Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He previously worked in the Campbell County Judge/Executive’s office before joining CVG in 2017, is a member of the 2021 Cincinnati “40 Under 40” Class and has served on the board of Foreign Trade Zones 46 and 47 in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce