Cincinnati Children’s celebrates opening of primary care, specialty clinics in Union

Patient families were among those who gathered to cheer the dedication of the new Cincinnati Children’s Brandon and Kelly Janszen Building in Union. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in advance of the building’s May 5 opening.

“We are so pleased with the tremendous response of patient families who have reached out to say how happy they are that we are bringing world-class pediatric care closer to their homes in Northern Kentucky,” said Evaline Alessandrini, MD, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s.

“The combination of pediatric primary and specialty care makes this location the first of its kind in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children’s, adding to the physician offices and other services we already provide in the area,” Alessandrini said.

The location at 2015 Children’s Way, a new street in the Union Promenade development under construction on U.S. 42, will serve families in Boone County and surrounding areas. The one-story building is visible from the highway’s intersection with Sweet Harmony Lane.

The building is named in honor of Brandon and Kelly Janszen, a Northern Kentucky couple who made the lead donation to help establish the new location.

Cincinnati Children’s has provided medical care to a niece of the Janszens. The couple wanted to show their appreciation for that as well as to help make it possible for other local families to receive specialty and primary care as close to their homes as possible.

The Janszens and their niece, Payton, joined Alessandrini at the dedication ceremony on Friday, April 25.

Payton, 18, a high school senior in Northern Kentucky, was born with a tethered spinal cord and has been a patient of Cincinnati Children’s since then. She has undergone three surgeries at Cincinnati Children’s to remedy the condition.

“We appreciate all the care she’s received from her doctors, the nurses and the staff,” Kelly Janszen said. “As a family, we’re forever grateful.”

Since those surgeries, “I’ve had different health challenges that impact me on a daily basis – but I don’t like to think about that because I’m well,” Payton said. “I have been dancing since I was 3 years old. I am very involved in my school. I am an officer with different clubs, and I’m also on the National Student Council.”

The Janszens, who are the parents of two grown boys, have been supporters of Cincinnati Children’s since 2009. The couple was excited about partnering with the health system to expand care in Northern Kentucky.

“We live in Union, and this commitment demonstrates we’re investing in the community,” Brandon Janszen said of the family’s donation. “It’s going to help a lot of kids, and that’s what we want. Bringing this building to Northern Kentucky is a huge relief for a lot of people – because they know that it’s right down the street from where they live or it’s just one county away, instead of an hour drive to Cincinnati.”

The Cincinnati Children’s Brandon and Kelly Janszen Union KY Building features important complements to primary care, including behavioral health counselors, lab services, X-ray and ultrasound.

For primary care appointments, phone (859) 647-6700. Primary care is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Specialty clinics include: Adolescent Medicine; Dermatology; Diabetes & Endocrinology; Neonatology & Complex Care; Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation; Pulmonology; and Rheumatology.

Mayor Larry Solomon, who was among local officials at the ceremony, said the Cincinnati Children’s Brandon and Kelly Janszen Union KY Building is an important addition to the community. Cincinnati Children’s is investing over $22.5 million to open the building, which included the purchase of 6.4 acres from Union Promenade.



More than three dozen employees of Cincinnati Children’s will work at the building, including physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, medical assistants and technicians, phlebotomists and speech pathologists.

