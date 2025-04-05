Briefs: Florence Easter Egg hunt; Author William Kent Krueger to visit KCPL; DBL Art Show

Florence Police Department to host annual Easter Egg Hunt April 12 at Thomas More Stadium

The City of Florence Annual Easter Egg Hunt is back and set to bring excitement to families across the community on Saturday, April 12, at Thomas More Stadium. The free event, hosted by the Florence Police Department, invites children and families to enjoy a morning filled with Easter fun.

Join Florence Police rain or shine at Thomas More Stadium, Home of the Florence Y’alls, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence. Gates will open at 10 a.m. with Easter Egg Hunts divided by age groups: Ages 3 and under at 10:30 a.m.; Ages 4-7 at 11 a.m.; Ages 8-12 at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to egg hunts, attendees can enjoy games, music, local vendors, and free photos with the Easter Bunny. Elsa and Spiderman will also make special appearances.

Don’t miss out on the most “egg-citing” event of the season. Grab your baskets, bring your best egg-hunting skills and hop on over for a morning full of sweet surprises.

City of Florence

Bestselling author William Kent Krueger to speak, sign books at Kenton County Public Library

Acclaimed author William Kent Krueger, known for his bestselling novels This Tender Land and Ordinary Grace, as well as the popular Cork O’Connor mystery series, will visit the Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch, located at 401 Kenton lands Road, on Wednesday, April 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for an engaging author talk and book signing. Roebling Point Books & Coffee will be on-site selling copies of his books.

Krueger, a New York Times bestselling author, has earned numerous literary accolades, including the Edgar Award for Best Novel. His gripping Cork O’Connor series, set in the north woods of Minnesota, features a compelling protagonist of mixed Irish and Ojibwe heritage. His standalone novels, Ordinary Grace and This Tender Land, have captivated readers worldwide, with This Tender Land spending nearly six months on the New York Times bestseller list. His latest novel, The River We Remember, released in September 2023, was an instant New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today bestseller.

Raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, Krueger’s path to literary success was unconventional. Expelled from Stanford University for radical activities, he worked as a logger, construction worker and freelance journalist before becoming a full-time author. He now resides in St. Paul, Minnesota, with his wife of over 50 years.

Kenton County Public Library

Baker Hunt, DBL Law to present Artists Reception April 30 at DBL Covington office

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center and DBL Law Offices are inviting the public to their first Artist Reception to recognize local artists showcasing their artwork at the DBL Art Show.

The reception Wednesday, April 30, from 6-8 p.m., is free and open to the public and will be held at DBL’s Covington offices located at 109 E. Fourth Street. Guests will enjoy drinks, light appetizers and a chance to speak with the artists.

Learn more about the collaboration between Baker Hunt and DBL at www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center