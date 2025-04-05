Project 1099 accepting application from boys in 3rd through 7th gades for summer mentorship program

Project 1099 launched its inaugural mentorship program designed specifically for young men in third through seventh grades in Northern Kentucky. The program aims to empower participants through leadership development, financial education, and personal growth opportunities.

Project 1099 is a NKY-based mentorship initiative dedicated to empowering young men through leadership training, financial education, and personal development in an effort to inspire the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Applications for Project 1099 are now open. Interested students and their parents can find the application pinned to the Project 1099 social media pages. Throughout the month of April, there will be multiple opportunities to apply both online and in person at various locations across the Tri-state area.

“We believe in the potential of every young man to become a leader in his community,” said Tarris Horton, Project 1099 chairman. “Project 1099 is about equipping them with the skills and resources they need to succeed, fostering their entrepreneurial spirit, and encouraging personal development.”

Participants will engage in a variety of activities including workshops, community service projects, and mentorship sessions focused on enhancing their leadership and financial skills. Upon successfully completing the 10-week program, graduates will receive a $99 grant to support their entrepreneurial endeavors. This grant can be provided as cash, used to purchase materials for their businesses, or deposited into a Fidelity investment brokerage account to promote financial growth.

To apply for Project 1099, students will need to submit basic information, a personal statement, a recent photo, and provide two letters of recommendation. Additionally, they’ll be required to nominate two accountability partners — trusted adults who will support them throughout the program.

“We’re thrilled to provide this unique opportunity to young men in our community,” Horton said. “We’re looking for 10 motivated participants who are ready to take the next step in their personal and leadership development.”

For more information about Project 1099, the application process, and program details, please visit Project 1099 on social media or contact the organization directly its Facebook page or via email at project1099nky@gmail.com

Project 1099