Point/Arc to hold Job Fair at Zembrodt Education Center, to match employers with potential employees

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Brittney Burkholder just loves her work. And, the Director of Supported Employment for The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center, is hoping to find work for others. Burkholder and Brandon Releford – the Executive Director of The Point/Arc’s ZEC – are hosting a Job Fair,

Friday, April 25 th (11am-3 pm) at the Center, 104 W. Pike Street.

“Brandon thought this would be a wonderful event,” said Burkholder, “For both residents and staff here at the ZEC, as well as for the community at-large.”

The event is free – not only for the public to attend – but for vendors to set-up a table to interview prospective employees for their business.

As Director of Supported Employment for the 53-year-old non-profit agency, Burkholder said she wants to get as many people integrated jobs as possible.

Here is her plan:

“There’s two types,” she said, “Customized and general supported employment.”

Burkholder uses a four-point system.

“I first get to know the client, really well,” she said, “Then I write my plan; I discuss interest in a possible position and finally see if there is a good match with client and a job.”

The match with Burkholder and The Point/Arc’s ZEC was perfect.

“We had over 40 applicants for this position,” said Releford, “And Brittney displayed the exact background and experience we needed to move the program forward for the Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC).” This month is Burkholder’s three-year ZEC anniversary.

The Point/Arc had a Supported Employment program several years ago, according to Releford. “We brought it back with Brittney’s help,” he said, “because it’s an integral part of our mission here at The Point/Arc.”

He also said Judi Gerding, President and Founder of The Point/Arc wanted to see the program active and thrive again.

A native of Cincinnati, Burkholder said, “I get great satisfaction working with people with disabilities. It’s very fulfilling, and on top of that, they are a wonderful group of people.”

Burkholder attended the University of Akron, and said she gets her referrals – and clients – from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Those referrals, she said, will usually be in the range of 16-to-60 years of age.

“I want to get as many people integrated jobs as possible,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll have much trouble,” she added. “The Point/Arc is well known throughout the intellectual and developmental (I/DD) community.”

So is Brittney Burkholder – according to Releford.

“She is well-known in the Commonwealth of Kentucky for her passion as well as for supportive employment. I am elated she’s here supporting our individuals,” he said.

Vendors and interested individuals in The Job Fair may contact Brittney Burkholder at: bburkholder@thepointarc.org for further information.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

As for Brittney Burkholder, she said: “This job is the most empowering for people.”