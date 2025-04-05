Opinion – Denise Lyons: Vital services of Kentucky public libraries must not be disrupted

Team Kentucky is committed to serving the educational and informational needs of Kentuckians, which includes providing access to high-quality public library resources and services.



In 2024, there were more than 11 million total visits to Kentucky’s public libraries, including nearly two million visits by those under age 18, who attended almost 75,000 programs offered by their local public libraries.

All Kentuckians are less than 30 minutes from a public library, and 79% are within 10 minutes of a library, where they can access many everyday services, from passport renewals and free tax assistance to story times and wellness programs.

Federal funding to support these and many other programs is issued to the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) through the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Grants to States Program. On March 14, President Trump issued an Executive Order that makes dramatic cuts to IMLS, which endangers many of these offerings provided by Kentucky’s public libraries.

The current federal fiscal year allotment to KDLA is $2.7 million, which is used to improve public library services such as:

• Providing competitive grants to local libraries to address community needs, such as improved websites, new computers, server upgrades and new materials for bookmobiles.

• Supporting the Kentucky Talking Book Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, which provides library services to people unable to read traditional print due to vision loss or a physical or reading disability, many of whom are elderly or veterans.

• Maintaining the Kentucky Virtual Library, which provides many online databases, accessible 24 hours a day, including special research tools like TeachingBooks, NewsBank and JStor, as well as digital lending, like e-books and audiobooks.

• Conducting emergency preparedness and disaster response training so libraries continue to play a vital role in supporting their communities through the natural disaster response and recovery process.

• Promoting literacy and STEM concepts in libraries, including Science in Play2Go, a hands-on partnership with the Kentucky Science Center.

• Supporting the statewide Collaborative Summer Library Program, in which more than 127,000 Kentucky children participated last year, and offering over 400 interactive learning and book kits.

• Continuing education and professional development opportunities in support of the state’s Librarianship Certification program, as well as responding to the training needs of library staff at all levels.

In 2024, internet access and technology assistance provided by Kentucky’s local libraries remained in high demand, with more than 6.8 million wireless sessions used. Kentuckians who do not have a home computer or internet access often visit their local library to apply online for jobs or to complete school assignments. Many residents also connect to their local library’s wi-fi from the parking lot after hours.

Since 1998, Kentucky public libraries have received over $28 million in E-rate discounts, which provide reduced rates for internet access and equipment. In 2025, 88% of all Kentucky public library systems are projected to file for E-rate discounts, including 30 libraries that will file for hotspot lending to help students without home internet access participate in remote learning during NTI days or school closures due to illness, inclement weather or natural disasters.

Today, public library offerings extend far beyond just books. Public libraries offer services for both the young and the old, inside and outside of the buildings’ structural walls. The continued financial support Kentucky receives from IMLS is critical to meeting the community needs of Kentucky’s 2.4 million library patrons.

KDLA remains dedicated to supporting our local public libraries as community hubs, expanding access to books and other resources that offer all people the ability to connect, and enriching the quality of life in every Kentucky community.



Denise Lyons is state librarian and commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.