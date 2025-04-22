Calvary Christian Headmaster Bill Dickens named to board of KY Entrepreneurship Education Network

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) has announced Dr. Bill Dickens has been named to the board of directors of the Kentucky Entrepreneurship Education Network (KEENstart), which oversees GSE.

Dickens, headmaster of Calvary Christian School in Covington since 2013, has extensive experience and a strong commitment to education. He has been an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University since 2014, teaching in the History and religion departments. In 2020, he retired as a Brigadier General from the United States Air Force Reserve after 24 years of service as a Chaplain. Dickens’ extensive background in educational leadership and his interest in innovative opportunities for students aligns with GSE’s mission to foster entrepreneurial thinking and leadership among Kentucky students.

“On behalf of GSE, I am excited to welcome Dr. Bill Dickens to the Board of Directors,” said Koleman Karleski, chair of the board. “His impressive background in education and leadership experience, combined with his deep dedication to nurturing exceptional opportunities for students, will undoubtedly add to the continued success and growth of our programs as we foster the next generation of Kentucky entrepreneurs.”

Dickens has been instrumental in the growth of Calvary Christian School, including significant student enrollment increases and a multi-million-dollar expansion of the campus facilities.

“I am honored to join the board of directors overseeing the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Dickens. “I look forward to collaborating with the board and contributing to the growth and success of this outstanding program, which plays a crucial role in shaping future leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs equips Kentucky’s aspiring innovators with entrepreneurial skills and support. GSE offers interconnected high school, college, and alumni programs that help students realize their business dreams in the Bluegrass.

Since launching in 2013, GSE has impacted the lives and communities of more than 1,400 high school and college students. More than 110 businesses have been launched across the Commonwealth by GSE alums and/or received funding to further their Kentucky enterprises.

Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs