Unemployment rates increase in all 120 KY counties in 2024; Kenton, Boone among lowest at 4.5 percent

Annual unemployment rates increased in all 120 Kentucky counties in 2024, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

The annual jobless rate for Woodford County was the lowest in the Commonwealth in 2024 at 3.9%. It was followed by Shelby County, 4.1%; Fayette, Oldham, Scott and Washington counties, 4.2%; Bourbon County, 4.3%; Jessamine County, 4.4%; and Boone, Harrison and Kenton counties, 4.5% each.

Wolfe County recorded the state’s highest annual unemployment rate in 2024 at 9.4%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 9.1%; Elliott and Lewis counties, 9% each; Martin County, 8.5%; Carter County, 8.3%; Lawrence County, 8.1%; Breathitt and Jackson counties, 7.7% each; and Knott County, 7.6%.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted annual unemployment rate for the state was 5.1% for 2024, and 4% for the nation. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

In 2024, 75 counties were above the comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment rate of 5.1%, while 39 were below the state unadjusted rate and six (Boyle, Cumberland, Henderson, Hickman, McCracken and Simpson counties) were the same rate.

Compared to the national unadjusted 2024 annual rate of 4%, 119 Kentucky counties had higher 2024 annual rates, while Woodford was lower.

The increased unemployment rates across Kentucky’s counties were often due to people entering the labor force rather than people losing jobs. While the annual unemployment rate increased in all counties, the number of people employed increased in 91 counties.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted to allow for comparisons between United States, state, and counties figures. The statistics in this news release may be revised in the future.

Kentucky’s complete 2024 and 2023 county-by-county annual unemployment rate charts are available at content.govdelivery.com.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet