Ohio River Way Challenge returns May 5–15; annual 300-mile expedition to include new floating lab

The Ohio River Way has announced the return of the Ohio River Way Challenge, an 11-day paddling expedition taking place May 5–15.

Now in its fifth year, the Challenge invites participants to paddle nearly 300 miles in 30-foot voyageur canoes, beginning near Ashland, and Ironton, Ohio, and concluding in Louisville.

Along the route, participants will engage with local leaders and residents, celebrating river-based recreation while strengthening regional partnerships. The Challenge also serves as a platform for emerging student leaders, who take part in community and environmental projects that support vibrant river towns and healthy ecosystems.

New this year, the Challenge will feature the RESTORE Lab — a floating research and photography station based on a 60-foot houseboat. The lab will serve as the expedition’s mobile base for safety, media, and ecological monitoring, providing hands-on opportunities for participants to conduct biodiversity assessments, monitor water quality, and document the Ohio River’s islands and riparian habitats.

“The RESTORE Lab is an especially exciting new addition to the Ohio River Way Challenge,” said Ella Swigler, RESTORE Lab Coordinator. With the support of so many incredible research partners, the work of the floating lab truly embodies environmental stewardship, community collaboration, and the spirit of adventure that brings us all together on the Ohio River.”

Each day, paddlers cover up to 35 miles before camping overnight and dining at local eateries — offering a fully immersive experience in the culture, history, and beauty of the Ohio River region. To ensure accessibility, the Ohio River Way is waiving participation fees for university students from Marshall University, The Ohio State University, Shawnee State University, Eastern Kentucky University, and University of Kentucky.

“This extraordinary, interdisciplinary expedition deepens our connection to the river and sparks regional collaboration,” said Forest Clevenger, executive director of Ohio River Way. “It’s about coming together to celebrate the history, beauty, and future of the Ohio River.”

The 2025 Ohio River Way Challenge’s Supporting Sponsors include Adventure Crew, Interact for Health, MSD of Greater Cincinnati, Louisville MSD, North American Stainless, and Kentucky Pipe Trades. The RESTORE Lab is made possible by Louisville Parks and Recreation’s Engaging Children Outdoors (ECHO) program and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).

Community members are invited to join the Ohio River Way team as it stops in local communities. For more details, contact the Challenge coordinator, Mary Feldkamp, at challenge@ohioriverway.org or call our Executive Director Forest Clevenger at 502-777-5314.

Visit ohioriverway.org for more information.

Ohio River Way