Four NKY School districts among 34 to receive books, resources from KDE Summer Boost program

Thirty-four districts and 35 sites will be participating in the 2025 Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program, a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Teaching and Learning and the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Boost program promotes family engagement in reading and math by giving away free books and fun items – such as wristbands, bookmarks and backpacks – intended to motivate continued learning throughout the summer months. Each awarded site will receive about 1,000 books to distribute at their meal sites.

Families interested in having their child participate should reach out to their local Summer Food Service Department for more information about meal service sites within their district.

Summer Boost coordinators will direct families to KDE’s Summer Support webpages, which also are available to all Kentucky families. The webpages offer information and resources to encourage students and families to make learning a part of their daily summer routines and to make summer count! Other resources available on the webpages include information for families and caregivers, and literacy, mathematics and gifted and talented resources.

Districts participating in the 2025 Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program include:

• Adair County

• Augusta Independent

• Barren County

• Carter County

• Clark County

• Covington Independent

• Erlanger Elsmere

• Fairview Independent

• Fayette County

• Frankfort Independent

• Fulton County

• Fulton Independent

• Glasgow Independent

• Greenup County

• Hardin County

• Jefferson County

• Jessamine County

• Johnson County

• Lincoln County

• Logan County

• Ludlow Independent

• Magoffin County

• Martin County

• Metcalfe County

• Newport Independent

• Nelson County

• Oldham County

• Owen County

• Owsley County

• Rockcastle County

• Somerset Independent

• Spencer County

• Whitley County

• Williamstown Independent

Kentucky Department of Education