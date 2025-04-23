Corporex Companies completes final sale of Five Season’s Sport Clubs brand to Life Time, Inc.

Covington-based Corporex Companies has announce the final sale of its Five Seasons Family Sports Club brand to Life Time, Inc., marking the culmination of a 37-year journey for the company’s health and wellness clubs.

As part of this transaction, four of the Five Seasons locations – Burr Ridge and Northbrook in Illinois, and Dayton and Cincinnati in Ohio – have been sold to Life Time, Inc., a national leader in healthy lifestyle communities.

Ownership of the Five Seasons location in Crestview Hills remains with Thomas More University. Thomas More originally purchased the club from Corporex in 2023, while operation of the club remained under Corporex. Corporex will be transitioning all operations fully to Thomas More later this spring.

“Corporex’s strength lies not just in real estate and investment, but in curating brands that uplift neighborhoods and contribute to long-term vitality,” said Brett Blackwell, president and COO of Corporex. “We look forward to what the future holds as we continue to seek and support impactful brands – whether we’re building them from the ground up or helping existing ones grow to their full potential.”

Founded in 1988 in Northern Kentucky, Five Seasons was developed by Corporex to deliver more than just a fitness experience. Over nearly four decades, it has grown into a community-centric brand, adapting to meet the diverse needs of each location while maintaining its core values of wellness, hospitality and excellence.

This sale highlights Corporex’s ongoing mission to support organizations that create value and empower local communities. It reflects a strategic commitment that has guided the company in both founding new ventures — such as Five Seasons and Commonwealth Hotels — and acquiring existing businesses like Kings Hammer and Alpine Master Builders.

Life Time, Inc., a healthy lifestyle brand and operator with a national footprint, will carry forward the Five Seasons operations under their name.

