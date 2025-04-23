KYTC kicks off Work Zone Awareness Week, reminds drivers to avoid distraction, slow down

With cones and barrels once again marking the start of road construction season, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials on Tuesday urged motorists to reduce distractions, slow down and drive safely on Kentucky’s highways this week, which is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and every week of the year.

“We’re reminding Kentuckians to stay focused behind the wheel and stay alert when driving through work zones,” said Gov. Beshear. “We all share the road with the men and women working to build and maintain our roads. By putting our phones down and slowing our speed, we protect those workers – and ourselves.”

In 2024, Kentucky reported 1,223 work zone crashes, resulting in 298 injuries and 7 fatalities. The majority of those hurt or killed were drivers or their passengers.

While overall crash numbers declined, driver behavior continues to be the leading cause of work zone collisions. Distracted driving contributed to 41% of crashes, 67% of fatalities and 55% of injuries – the leading cause for all three. Speed-related factors were the second leading cause of crashes, followed by impaired driving.

That’s why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is joining transportation agencies across the country during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which started Tuesday, to promote safe driving: Stay alert and slow down.

“Safe driving is a choice that saves lives,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “With active work zones all across the state and more on the way this spring and summer, we need every driver to be alert and responsible. Just as we train our crews to be safe, we’re asking motorists to do their part, too.”

Team Kentucky continues to improve its work zone safety through innovation and training – including the use of portable rumble strips that move with crews and queue protection trucks (crash cushions) that provide warnings to drivers approaching slow traffic, as well as regular flagger training, crew safety talks and specialized equipment designed to make road work alongside traffic safer for workers and motorists.

Last year, KYTC added new technology that uses GPS on highway work trucks to trigger automatic updates in traffic apps like WAZE to alert drivers of active mobile work zones in real-time.

Also, to help decrease work zone crashes and prevent injuries and fatalities, the Kentucky General Assembly this year passed, and Gov. Beshear signed into law, a bill to allow automated speed enforcement in active work zones.

“Whether our crews are behind barrier walls or out patching potholes, where they work is where we drive,” Secretary Gray added. “Kentuckians must remain vigilant. Drive smart, drive safe, and protect our people.”

Kentucky’s annual Work Zone Safety Awareness Campaign reinforces the message that safe drivers plus safe workers equal safe work zones.

Work zone driving safety tips:

• Put your phone down and avoid all distractions.

• Stay alert for workers, lane changes and reduced speed limits.

• Obey posted signs and flaggers.

• Be patient – driving 10 mph slower through a work zone only adds about a minute to your trip.

• Maintain a safe following distance.

• Plan ahead – check goky.ky.gov or use WAZE for real-time traffic updates.

For more information on the Work Zone Safety Awareness campaign and the full schedule of awareness week events, visit transportation.ky.gov. KYTC will be sharing safety tips, testimonials, and behind-the-scenes looks at work zones on its social media channels throughout the week.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet