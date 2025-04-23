Covington commits to enforcing health, safety regulations; files lawsuit against one offender

The City of Covington has received multiple inquiries from residents regarding violations of its health and safety ordinances originating from the actions of a corporate entity and its volunteers.

These complaints mainly concern cat food being thrown on front porches, public sidewalks, and under parked vehicles; urine-soaked homemade cat shelters being left in alleys; and individuals trespassing on restricted property.

Most notably, residents in the Peaselburg neighborhood have voiced concerns regarding a blighted vacant residential property, owned by a corporate entity, with a history of code violations. The corporate entity, which has been fined over $8,000 for previous violations, continues to allow the property to remain in a state of disrepair and has taken minimal action to improve the property since purchasing it several years ago.

The City considers these violations to be unacceptable. Every resident deserves to live in a clean, safe community—free from the nuisances these violations cause.

Therefore, the City has filed a civil lawsuit against the corporate entity, the TriState Noah Project, Inc. asking for remediation or the ability for the city to tear the house down. The complaint seeks a judicial order to prevent the owner from continuing to violate the City’s health and safety ordinances.

Additionally, the City encourages any resident who becomes aware of individuals dumping cat food, trespassing on private property, or other actions which constitute violations of the City’s ordinances, to report the incidents to Kenton County Animal Control or to the City’s Code Enforcement Division.

City of Covington