Covington to hold annual Easter egg hunt Saturday with games, prizes, photos, petting zoo, and more

The hunt is on — for Easter eggs, that is.

Come Saturday morning, the grass around the Volpenhein Shelter in Devou Park will be strewn with thousands of plastic Easter eggs filled with goodies, and they won’t be too difficult for Covington kiddos to find, because the real fun about an Easter Egg Hunt is filling their baskets with lots of eggs.

Covington Parks & Recreation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Volpenhein Shelter at Devou Park, and is free and open to the public.

The event will have hotdogs, popcorn, cotton candy, games — like an egg toss and an egg spoon race — and drinks, as well as a petting zoo, arts and crafts, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Be sure to bring your own basket to collect plenty of eggs.

“I enjoy this event because it brings people from all over Covington together to celebrate Spring,” said Covington Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell. “I love seeing the joy that this event brings when a child pets a bunny for the first time at the petting zoo or the excitement on everyone’s faces when it is finally time for the big egg hunt.”

City of Covington