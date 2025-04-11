Two new exhibits explore life, work of Bellevue-born Harlan Hubbard beginning April 13 at BCM

Climb aboard a shantyboat of stories, art and inspiration at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Beginning Sunday, April 13, two new exhibits bring to life the rooted and reflective world of Harlan Hubbard. From river adventures and handmade homesteads to paintings, poetry and the lasting influence of his creative spirit, Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard and Harlan Hubbard: Ripple Effect celebrate one of Kentucky’s most unique and inspiring artists.

The opening reception will take place on Sunday, April 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and includes light refreshments and the opportunity to meet Driftwood author Jessica K. Whitehead and other regional artists and writers featured in the exhibits.

Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard offers an intimate view into the life and values of a man often compared to Henry David Thoreau. Through rarely seen paintings, journals and personal artifacts from BCM’s extensive Hubbard collection, visitors are invited to explore a life lived deliberately, grounded in simplicity, creativity and a deep connection to nature. From his years on the Ohio River aboard a shantyboat with his wife Anna to their handmade homestead at Payne Hollow, Hubbard’s story is one of quiet revolution and enduring beauty.

Alongside it, Harlan Hubbard: Ripple Effect highlights the creative legacy Hubbard left behind. Writers, artists, musicians and photographers from Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati pay tribute to his influence with original works inspired by his life and philosophy. Featured contributors include Ron Ellis, Kira MacNeil, Brad Davis, and Chris Comte, among many others. Curated by Ron Ellis and Mark Neikirk, the exhibit reflects how Hubbard’s ideals, especially his deep respect for the natural world and minimalist living, continue to inspire new generations.

Hubbard’s close friend and literary peer Wendell Berry once described his art as a kind of “metaphorical system” where all elements of nature—water, earth, sky, and light—mirror one another in motion and meaning. The artists in Ripple Effect are guided by this same spirit, capturing the essence of what it means to live with purpose and create with care.

Behringer-Crawford Museum will also partner with The Carnegie in Covington for a special event on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature a discussion with Whitehead and the world premiere of Piano Trio No. 2: Payne Hollow by Louisville composer Daniel Gilliam, performed by members of the NouLou Chamber Players. Tickets and more information are available at thecarnegie.com.

Both exhibits run through August 3 and are included with regular museum admission.

For more information, visit bcmuseum.org

Behringer-Crawford Museum