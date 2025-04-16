Covington’s new finance director brings federal financial management experience to position

More than a decade of federal experience in financial management has shaped how Covington’s new Finance Director Bre Gaffney approaches leadership, finance, and collaboration.

“I’ve spent more than a decade working in public service, including roles at both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, DC,” said Gaffney, whose background includes managing complex budgets, overseeing major program transitions, and leading strategic initiatives – all with a focus on delivering results that matter to communities.

Covington Mayor Ron Washington said Gaffney’s scope of experience will be impactful.

“Bre Gaffney brings a wealth of experience that will help protect and strengthen the City’s financial position,” said Washington. “Her leadership promises to bring fresh ideas and innovation to our finance department, and I look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make.”

﻿

Gaffney said she looks forward to collaborating with a team that’s passionate about serving the community.

“Covington has a unique mix of history, creativity, and momentum, and I’m looking forward to helping support its growth by strengthening its financial operations,” said Gaffney. “I’m especially excited to dig into the financial side of all the exciting projects currently underway, from the new City Hall to the revitalization of Covington’s Central Riverfront District and beyond.”

In previous professional roles, Gaffney established and led a new division overseeing appropriations and allocations, enhancing budget transparency and financial oversight. She oversaw the formation of a $7.7 billion budget, ensuring compliance with federal guidelines and alignment with strategic goals, and spearheaded stakeholder communication efforts to foster transparency and trust.

Gaffney and her family recently relocated to Cincinnati and are excited about being closer to family members.

“We look forward to building a life in a community where our four-year-old son Dax can grow up feeling grounded, supported, and part of something special,” said Gaffney. “We’re excited to be in this region and feel lucky to call it home,” said Gaffney.

City of Covington