City of Ludlow joins Bellevue, Dayton, Highland Heights, enacts city-wide smoke-free ordinance

Ludlow City Council has passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on Ludlow city property, places of employment, and in enclosed public spaces, joining the NKY cities of Bellevue, Dayton and Highland Heights in enacting such an ordinance.

“The Ludlow City Council is thoroughly committed to our community’s health,” said Ludlow Mayor Chris Wright. “This is just one way we can help build a brighter and healthier Ludlow for all citizens.”

The ordinance is like those passed over the last two years in other NKY cities, with an eye toward improving overall health and economic status.

“Ludlow’s commitment to a smoke-free community mirrors the commitments of other Northern Kentucky communities who have passed similar ordinances,” said Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We applaud Ludlow and the other Northern Kentucky cities for taking part in this important effort that prioritizes individual and community wellness at the forefront.”

Beyond the Northern Kentucky, Ludlow joins other Kentucky cities that have already enacted similar smoke-free ordinances including Lexington, London, Louisville, and Morehead.

