Northern Kentucky University’s ‘Born Before AI’ lecture series returns for second season April 18

Northern Kentucky University’s College of Informatics is continuing to lead the way in the integration of artificial intelligence in education with the second season of its lecture series, “Born Before AI.”

The series features NKU experts who explore AI and its intersection with humanity by offering insights and discussions on AI’s role in the modern world.

The series is designed primarily for post-career individuals seeking to learn about the origins, applications and impact of AI, but all who are curious are welcome. New developments in AI over the past year will be a special focus. This season’s featured experts are Dr. Kevin Kirby, dean of the College of Informatics; Dr. Valerie Hardcastle, executive director of the NKU Institute for Health Innovation; Shannon Eastep, Teaching Professor in NKU’s College of Education; and Dr. Robert Brice, philosophy lecturer in NKU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

This year’s series runs on three consecutive Fridays at 3 p.m. in the George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium in NKU’s Griffin Hall.

Part 1, April 18

• The Core of AI: What it does, How it does it, and Where it’s headed – Kevin Kirby • From Chalkboards to Chatbots: How AI is shaping K-12 learning – Shannon Eastep

Part 2, April 25

• AI and Misinformation: How AI-generated content is changing the information landscape and affecting trust – Robert Brice • AI knows better than your mother: The promise of hyper-personalized medicine – Valerie Hardcastle

Part 3, May 2

• Experiencing AI: A hands-on session introducing a variety of AI tools to those with little to no prior exposure to generative AI, guided by NKU faculty and students.

“Because AI is constantly in the headlines, navigating all the information on it can be hard,” says Kevin Kirby. “The NKU College of Informatics takes a multi-generational approach to engaging people with AI: high school students, college students, working professionals and, with this series, the general public and retirees. And for each audience, we look beyond the tools and across the disciplines to explore AI’s deeper implications.”

The “Born Before AI” lecture series is free of charge thanks to the generous support of Ellen Rieveschl, though registration is required. Visit the NKU website to learn more and to register.

