Boone County railway improvement projects receive part of $3.6 million in state grants

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the award of more than $3.6 million in state grants to help pay for 15 Kentucky railway infrastructure improvement projects in 11 different counties across the state.

These projects are designed to improve safety at public crossings, provide timely maintenance, and enhance storage capacity of the statewide rail network, ultimately supporting and encouraging economic growth.

“Kentucky’s investment in transportation safety is essential not only for roads and bridges but for our railway crossings, where cars, trucks, school buses and emergency vehicles pass every day,” Beshear said. “Safer infrastructure sends a signal to families and potential investors that they have a place in our New Kentucky Home.”

Funds were distributed by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) through two different grant programs. More than $2 million was awarded through the Kentucky Industrial Access and Safety Improvement (KIASI) program, while the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement (KRCI) program provided $1.6 million.

Under the KIASI grant program, Norfolk Southern received over $600,000 for projects in Boone (2), Grant (1), Lincoln (1) and Mercer (1) counties to provide soil stabilization of railroad roadbeds for mainline track and two switch tracks from industrial parks in Florence. Pittsburg Glass Works LLC was awarded $1.4 million for the construction of a new 580-foot spur line in Madison County to connect to CSX and improve rail-car storage capacity and services in the area.

KRCI grant funding, which pays up to 80 percent of rail company costs, will help upgrade signals and lights, as well as install raised curb medians with reflective markers to prevent unsafe driving practices at crossings. Two projects will also receive full crossing surface replacements in addition to safety improvements.

The rail crossing grants were awarded to two rail companies, Paducah and Louisville Railway and Norfolk Southern for projects that span six different counties in eastern, central and northern Kentucky.

“Through these railway projects, we are not only improving safety but also strengthening the infrastructure that connects our communities and drives economic growth,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “These upgrades ensure that railroad crossings in Kentucky are safer for drivers to navigate, thereby contributing to the health and well-being of our families.”