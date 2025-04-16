Mike Tussey: It’s a double play — two national days of observance coming all on one day

Today is Wednesday April 16. Many call it “Hump Day” because it’s mid-week and the weekend is just a mere two days to go.

However, that term was popular with those workers who had a Monday through Friday schedule and were desperately looking for the upcoming Saturday and Sunday days off.

Here in mid-April, the month is known for it’s every popular phrase – “April Showers Bring May Flowers.”

But, early April resembled a monsoon season with flooding etc.

April like its counterpart – the month of March, can be fickle with cold temperatures and rain or like it was depicted in a movie years ago named “April Love” – where the producers reflected sunny skies every day and about 80.

Whatever the weather is here in April, let’s take a look at the “Double Play” of National Days that are linked to today, April 16.

First up – NATIONAL BANANA DAY

If you are a banana lover – this day is for you!

So, let’s relax and take a loving look at a small oblong fruit we all love – the beloved and forever renowned BANANA!

First, for those who were around 69 years ago in 1956, there was indeed a calypso song recorded by Harry Bellefonte that made it to #5 on the charts entitled – “The Banana Boat Song”.

Even today, at a Reds game you will hear this one phrase taken from that song – “DAY-O!”

The song took America by storm that year as it was all about loading bananas onto a ship in the Caribbean:

“Come Mr. Tally Man take my bananas, daylight come and I want to go home. 6 foot, 7 foot, 8 feet of bananas. Stacking bananas till the morning came..Day-O!”

So your day will be complete, here are some Banana facts:

• A group of bananas or clusters that grow on the banana plant is called “fingers on a hand.” Be sure and remember!

• How many calories are in a banana? A medium banana contains about 105 calories and are good for you of course.

With the beloved banana you consume, you gain a boost of fiber, potassium, and vitamins B6 and C leading the way to your good health.

For me, my day begins with my favorite cereal, with bananas and strawberries. How about some banana nut bread during today??

Don’t forget for a snack later, how a peanut butter-banana sandwich?

I will be in trouble if I don’t showcase Mrs. T’s dynamite banana pudding! Jo has that magical touch because obviously she and bananas understand each other.

On this National Banana Day, here is your ticket to banana heaven – because you deserve it. It’s the Super Sonic trip you will love forever:

THE ALL AMERICAN SUPREME BANANA SPLIT

* Find a nice juicy medium size banana

* 1 scoop of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream

* 2 tablespoons of fresh strawberries

* 2 tablespoons of pineapple chunks

* 2 tablespoons of whipped cream

* 1 tablespoon of chopped peanuts

* 1 tablespoon of chocolate syrup

* 2 maraschino cherries on top

Don’t ask how many calories – you don’t want to know!

Here’s a great idea. Those lovable bananas have even extended their magnetism to a Reds game set for Saturday, June 14!

THE JOE NUXHALL MIRACLE FIELDS organization has announced that in conjunction with “Leading Ladies Night Out” – you’ll have a chance to bid on tickets to see the world renowned barnstorming Savannah Bananas as they meet the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on June 14.

The Reds are in Detroit that Saturday, but here at home, The Savannah Bananas with their exciting “Banana Ball” – will entertain you for sure.

During this year’s live auction you can bid on 4 available tickets that are located in Row A (first row) of the Reds Champions Club.

The proceeds of the Live Auction supports the mission and efforts at Joe Nuxhall Miracle Fields.

Tickets are going fast so visit today here.

So, as you wake up early on this Wednesday, April 16 as usual have the thought – what will I wear to work today? You’re in luck! Some people call this day –

NATIONAL WEAR YOUR PAJMAS TO WORK DAY

In fact, some people call this day – “the best fun holiday of the year.”

This so-called “holiday” appeals to those who perform clerical work daily such as accountants, tax preparers, and such who deal with stress and deadlines daily. The credo of all this comes down to shedding the stress with wearing your pajamas to work which in turn creates a laid back and relaxed atmosphere.

Forget the fact, you may be terminated on the spot, or called in for a lengthy session with the boss discussing your mentality.

However, here is the game plan even if you work shift work or wish to plan for your “holiday” sometime in the near future:

• Wear your favorite PJ’s to work, make a party of it all and coordinate with coworkers

• Do not forget you fuzzy slippers and robe

• Award prizes to the one who wears the best PJ’s

• If you work from home, this is a prime opportunity to wear your pajamas and invite the world to enjoy the comfort of the day.

• Be sure and take a “selfie” just for evidence of your performance.

Believe it or not, there is a world record for wearing pajamas to work.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest gathering of people wearing pajamas to work took place in China were 1,879 wore their PJ’s to work on October 9, 2015.

So, remember to gather up your grit, determination and pride and dare to don your most powerful PJ’s you own.

By the way – HAVE FUN. IF you have the nerve.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.