Local business leaders named to celebrity court for Family Nurturing Center’s 4th Prom for a Purpose

Family Nurturing Center will host its 4th Annual Prom for a Purpose fundraiser — a prom-themed evening dedicated to supporting the organization’s mission of cultivating safe children, thriving families, and nurturing communities — on Friday, May 16 from 7–11 p.m. at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming in Florence.

The event brings the community together for a night of nostalgia and purpose, with all proceeds benefitting FNC’s free programs and services, which reach over 10,000 individuals annually across Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati.

Celebrity prom court

A special highlight of the evening is the Prom for a Purpose Celebrity Prom Court, featuring local business and government leaders and media personalities raising funds in a friendly competition leading up to the event.

This year’s Prom Court includes:

• Michael Betz, president and managing partner of The Proper Group, is a marketing guru and business innovator who leverages his creativity and entrepreneurship to raise funds so that all FNC services stay free for clients. • Maureen Bickley, vice office partner-in-charge at Frost Brown Todd, is a litigator not afraid to tackle the toughest cases., who brings that same determination and grit to help FNC’s clients. • Sara Elyse – co-host of WEBN’s The Kidd Chris Show weekday mornings from 5-10 a.m., in-game host for UC basketball and football, and local media personality is a supporter of all things Cincinnati – including our region’s most vulnerable served by FNC. • Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw – co-host of WCPO-9’s Cincy Lifestyle television show and former Miss Iowa 2018, is bringing her advocacy experience to raise funds for the prevention, education, and therapeutic services that FNC provides at no cost. • Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, vice mayor of the City of Cincinnati, has dedicated her life to improving the lives of all of our region’s residents, including those FNC serves on both the Ohio and Kentucky sides of the river in all FNC programs. • Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, will bring not only bring her spelling prowess, but her dedication and passion for bettering the lives of kids in the region fundraising efforts. • Alek Lucke, a Cincinnati real estate professional and active community advocate known for his leadership with local arts and civic organizations, is passionate about engaging young leadership in community efforts across the region and ensuring youth have every opportunity to succeed.

Prom Court members are campaigning for votes — in the form of donations — rallying support from the community before the big night. The top fundraisers will be crowned as Prom Royals during the event.

The lighthearted competition is a fun way to get the community involved and bolster the event’s fundraising impact. To donate to any member of Prom Court, visit givebutter.com.

“The participation and generosity of these community leaders make an enormous difference in the lives of our children and families,” said Jane Herms, president and CEO of Family Nurturing Center. “Through their support and the money raised at the event, we can provide education, training, counseling, parenting services, and more. But just as importantly, it offers hope and healing for those affected by childhood trauma and abuse.”

FNC provides all services free of charge, so funds raised from Prom for a Purpose directly ensure that programs can continue reaching every family that needs help across our region. Last year’s Prom for a Purpose fundraiser enabled FNC to serve thousands of individuals – and this year’s event aims to expand that impact even further.

To learn more and to buy event tickets, visit, e.givesmart.com.

Family Nurturing Center