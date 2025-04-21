CPE board limits tuition, fees for students through 2027 to 5.7% over the two-year period

At its April meeting, the Council on Postsecondary Education board approved a recommendation to limit increases in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees for resident students in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

More specifically:

• The state’s research universities – the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville – cannot raise resident tuition and mandatory fees more than $675 over the next two academic years. The maximum increase allowed in one year is $450, limiting the other year’s increase to $225.

• The state’s regional comprehensive universities – Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University – cannot raise resident tuition and mandatory fees more than $630 over the next two academic years. The maximum increase allowed in any one year is $420, limiting the other year’s increase to $210.

• Kentucky Community and Technical College System institutions cannot raise resident tuition and mandatory fees more than $9 per credit hour over the next two academic years. The maximum increase allowed in any one year is $6 per credit hour, with a $3 per credit hour increase in the other year



If institutions elect to raise tuition and fees to the maximum allowed, the average system increase would be 3.8% in 2025-26 and 1.9% in 2026-27, amounting to 5.7% over the next two years.

Tuition and fee rates for graduate and online programs, as well as for out-of-state and international students, are not subject to CPE ceilings.

However, institutions must adhere to CPE guidelines and policies when setting rates.

“CPE worked with public colleges and universities to negotiate ceilings that minimize financial strain to students while allowing institutions some flexibility in dealing with inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson, CPE President. “What matters most is ensuring postsecondary education is affordable and accessible for Kentuckians.”

The CPE board also approved new academic programs at the following institutions:

• Kentucky State University: Master of Science in biological and agricultural engineering; Master of Science in criminal justice; Master of Social Work,

• Morehead State University: Doctor of Engineering in systems engineering,

• Murray State University: Associate of Science in dental hygiene,

• University of Kentucky: Master of Accounting in accountancy and analytics; Doctor of Audiology, and

• Western Kentucky University – Bachelor of Science in user experience.

Additional actions taken by the board include approval for Murray State University to replace the Curris Center roof and for Northern Kentucky University to reconstruct its outdoor tennis complex. The board also approved revisions to the Endowment Match Program Guidelines to remove required DEI-related program activities and align reporting requirements to RS 25 HB 4.