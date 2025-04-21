Finding his roots, John Taylor releases ‘Back to My Old Kentucky Home’ in time for Derby

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Today, his connection to the Bluegrass is a song. In the future, John Taylor may call Kentucky home.

John Taylor, a 28-year-old songwriter, just released, “Back to My Old Kentucky Home.” The timing is perfect. And Taylor’s connection to the Bluegrass is a real one.

“I was born in Lebanon, Ohio,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “And have been playing guitar since my grandpa taught me my first chords at 10 years old. I started writing in high school and released my first recording at 19.”

It was grandpa and grandma that had their roots in Kentucky.

“My maternal grandmother is from McKee and my paternal grandmother was from Hyden,”

Taylor said. “I had a chance to explore the area with some relatives who still live nearby. That trip, and the connection I feel to the region, left a lasting impression.”

Taylor graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2018 with a business degree. “But, I quickly decided to pivot into something that allowed me to work with my hands.”

So, he went back to school – at Cincinnati State – and earned a technical degree. “In 2019, I became a technician at a local hospital.”

Oh, music was still playing in his head – in fact throughout all this time, he performed in a band, still regularly writing and performing in and around Cincinnati.

The love for music finally won out.

“I just started thinking about moving somewhere I could pursue music further, and was excited about being part of a music scene like Austin or Nashville,” he said. “I found a similar hospital position in Austin. My wife and I married in February, 2020, and that June we moved to Austin.”

The so-called Live Music Capital of the World.

There was only one problem – and a big one. COVID in 2020.

“Working full time in Healthcare during the pandemic while trying to pursue my music was a major uphill battle,” he said.

The word got out – as did his music. He built relationships at “Open Mic Night,” then he booked gigs and eventually had a consistently booked schedule as the pandemic slowly ended.

“I recorded and released my first EP and continued seeking relationships and people to learn from in Austin,” he said.

One of those people was Chris Gage, an Austin staple who has played with artists like Roy Clark and is a member of the Austin City Limits Band.

“Chris produced Back to My Old Kentucky Home and my entire upcoming album at his studio.”

So, John, give us a little hint as to what to expect from Back to My Old Kentucky Home.

“As for Kentucky,” he says, “it will always represent a peaceful place for me.”

And the chorus, well, that is something quite special in his release.

“The chorus was written while my mother-in-law had cancer,” he said. “It will always be a special thing for my wife and me, because she passed soon after.”

My Old Kentucky Home has long been a cherished part of Kentucky Derby history.

“I thought this song could resonate with those celebrating the spirit of the event,” Taylor said.

It might even be more than a song for Taylor. “I could see myself coming back to Kentucky to live – just like the song says,” he said.