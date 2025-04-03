Dan Beard Council announces groundbreaking of new Skilled Trades Education Center May 22

Dan Beard Council of Scouting America will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dever Family Foundation Skilled Trades Education Center in Loveland.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 22 at Camp Friedlander, 581 Ibold Rd, Loveland, Ohio at 10 a.m., marking a significant step toward equipping young people with valuable trade skills and career opportunities.

This facility is designed to provide hands-on training in a variety of skilled trades, including automotive maintenance, robotics, carpentry, welding, plumbing, electrical work and more. The center aims to inspire and prepare youth for rewarding careers in the trades, addressing the growing demand for skilled workers across the nation.

“We are thrilled to break ground on a facility that will empower young people with practical skills and real-world experience,” states Andy Zahn, scout executive and CEO of Dan Beard Council. “This center reflects our commitment to fostering leadership, self-reliance, and career readiness among our 10,000 local Scouts and the broader community.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from local leaders, industry partners, and Scouting representatives, as well as a ceremonial turning of the soil. Community members, and supporters.

Construction is expected to be completed by November 2025 with programs launching soon thereafter.

Dan Beard Council