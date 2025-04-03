News Briefs: Florence Great American Cleanup signup, generic drug compensation, Baker Hunt executive director

City of Florence seeking volunteers for Great American Cleanup April 26; sign up deadline April 4

The City of Florence invites community members to roll up their sleeves and make a difference at the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to participate in this citywide effort to keep Florence clean and beautiful.

Participants will meet at Ewing Blvd, where they will register, receive cleaning supplies, and be transported to various locations throughout the city. All volunteers will enjoy a free lunch at 11:45 a.m. as a token of appreciation.

Registration is required by April 4 to ensure enough supplies and transportation for all participants. Sign up today at the registration link, Great American Clean Up or scan the embedded QR code.

For more information, email volunteer@florence-ky.gov.

The City of Florence is encouraging residents and businesses within our community to help make the city cleaner and greener.

City of Florence

Check eligibility for generic drug compensation

Attorney General Russell Coleman urged consumers to check their eligibility for compensation for certain generic drug purchases as Kentucky joins 50 states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over its efforts to inflate prices and limit competition.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between 2010 and 2018, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

The same multistate coalition, which includes Kentucky, also previously reached a $10 million settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals for similar practices.

The settlement agreements, announced last month, resolve allegations that both Apotex and Heritage engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices and reduce competition. As part of the settlement agreements, both Apotex and Heritage have agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center announces new executive director

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center has announced Alex Noel as the organization’s new executive director.

Noel began working at Baker Hunt in 2020 and previously served as Baker Hunt’s kitchen education director and director of outreach director.

Under his leadership, the Baker Hunt team is working to implement a plan to create new classes, bring back previous programming — including Yoga — and do additional work within the community. Noel has already met with several local organizations regarding ways to extend the Baker Hunt outreach program and provide more community art opportunities.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue the work of so many amazing leaders before me in furthering our mission here at Baker Hunt: Art for All,” Noel said.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center