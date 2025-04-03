Chris Moriconi of Independence named Northern Kentucky Administrator of the Year

Chris Moriconi, city administrator for the City of Independence, has been named Northern Kentucky Administrator of the Year by the Northern Kentucky City/County Managers Association (NKCCMA). The award was presented to Moriconi during the NKCCMA meeting in Erlanger by Edwin King, President of NKCCMA and City Administrator for Fort Mitchell.

The NKY Administrator of the Year award celebrates exceptional leadership, professionalism, and contributions to local government in Northern Kentucky. Moriconi’s dedication to the City of Independence, innovative city management solutions, and unwavering commitment to enhancing residents’ lives earned him this significant honor.

“I am truly humbled to receive this award from my peers in the region,” said Moriconi. “It is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of the dedicated team at the City of Independence. Our work is rewarding and reflects the community we serve, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help our city thrive.”

Under Moriconi’s leadership, Independence has seen substantial improvements in municipal operations, infrastructure development, and public services. His proactive governance and commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive environment have made a lasting impact on the city and the region.

Moriconi has served as the City Administrator for Independence since 2014. Prior to this role, he served on Independence City Council and served as Mayor of Independence for 12 years.

He earned his Master’s of Public Administration Degree from NKU and has been an Independence resident for 33 years.

“Chris’s leadership has profoundly impacted not only Independence but the profession of city management,” said Edwin King. “We are proud to recognize him as the NKY Administrator of the Year.”

The NKCCMA supports and promotes the professional development of city and county managers in Northern Kentucky, focusing on advancing local government management practices.