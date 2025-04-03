Covington to celebrate Arbor Day with tree planting, seedling giveaway April 4-5 at Goebel Park

The celebration of Arbor Day in The Cov will last throughout the month of April and kicks off this week with two events at Goebel Park.

On Friday, April 4, at 11 a.m., the Kentucky Division of Forestry and the City will partner up for a Kentucky Arbor Day Ceremony at Goebel Park, located at 501 Philadelphia St. The event will feature the planting of a memorial tree, followed by a seedling giveaway of 200 Bald Cypress seedlings.

“Kentucky Arbor Day is an annual celebration of the importance of trees in our communities and in the commonwealth, and helps to highlight the many benefits we receive from trees and forests,” said Brandon Howard Director/State Forester with the Kentucky Division of Forestry. “Planting a ceremonial tree on Kentucky Arbor Day is an act of reaffirming our dedication to fostering shared stewardship of our community trees and forests for generations to come.”

On Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, get ready to do some digging for more plantings when the Covington Urban Forestry Board hosts its Spring Tree Planting in Goebel Park. Between 25 to 30 trees are to be planted in the park area.

Covington Urban Forester Patrick Moore said both events are a great way to celebrate the City’s recognition as a “Tree City” and the many volunteers who have helped make that recognition possible.

“Planting a memorial tree in Goebel Park with Kentucky Division of Forestry on State Arbor Day is a moment to celebrate Covington’s 21 years of recognition as a Tree City, and now 3 years as a Tree City of the World,” said Moore. “It’s a celebration of the combined effort put forth over the last 20-plus years by many dedicated community volunteers, forestry board members, and city foresters to create a lasting urban forestry program in the City of Covington that improves the health of residents and aesthetics of city streets.”

The Urban Forestry Board will provide shovels for Saturday’s tree planting event, but Moore said volunteers are welcome to bring their own. He recommends wearing gloves and boots, and advises volunteers to prepare to “get dirty.”

“Volunteering to plant a tree is rewarding on many levels, but an important aspect that people forget is that the work they are doing is improving the life of people around them in the community right now as well as into the future,” said Moore. “Planting a tree not only looks and feels good in the moment, but also truly makes a lasting impact with benefits that people can enjoy for many years into the future.”

Moore said the City’s Urban Forestry Board will give away hundreds of tree seedlings throughout the month of April in celebration of Arbor Day.

“In the next couple of weeks, the board will give 300 tree seedlings to third graders in Covington elementary schools,” he said.

Later in the month, the Urban Forestry Board, along with the Kentucky Urban Forestry Division, will give away 400 tree seedlings at the Historic Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum’s Linden Day Arbor Day Celebration event on April 26.

City of Covington