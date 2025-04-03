Keeneland postpones its first two days of Spring Meet due to severe storms forecast

Due to a forecast of severe storms and significant flooding expected in the Bluegrass region of Kentucky this weekend, Keeneland has announced it is rescheduling the first two days of its Spring Meet to ensure the safest environment for horses, participants and fans.

The decision was made following Gov. Andy Beshear’s declaration Wednesday of a state of emergency ahead of potentially historic amounts of rain and strong winds across the state during the next four days.



Keeneland’s opening Friday, April 4 race card, including the $750,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1), now will take place on Monday, April 7. The Saturday, April 5 race card, featuring the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1), will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 8. Mondays and Tuesdays are typically non-racing days.



Keeneland is closely monitoring track conditions and plans to run Sunday’s race card, which now will serve as opening day of the Spring Meet, as planned.



“The safety of our equine and human participants, as well as of our fans, is at the core of every decision we make at Keeneland,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “Our team has spent months preparing for opening weekend, and we recognize the significant impact of rescheduling our two biggest race days. While we have navigated challenging weather in the past, the conditions being forecast for the region are unprecedented for Keeneland. Ultimately, ensuring the safety of everyone involved is our top priority.”